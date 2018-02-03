2 Kashmiri Students Assaulted By Mob In Haryana After Friday Prayers The two students, while they were being assaulted for nearly 10 minutes, kept asking why they were being targeted, but did not receive any response, another student added.

Share EMAIL PRINT One of the students with injury marks on his face New Delhi: Two students from Jammu and Kashmir were thrashed by nearly 15 people this evening in Haryana's Mahendragarh. The two boys - Geography students at the Central University of Haryana in Mahendragarh, about 100 km from New Delhi - had gone to the market after offering Friday prayers when they were surrounded and assaulted with sticks.



"They had gone to get some utility items... Around 15 people surrounded them and were beaten mercilessly," a fellow student, Rehaan, told NDTV, adding that the attack was unprovoked.



The two students, while they were being assaulted for nearly 10 minutes, kept asking why they were being targeted, but did not receive any response, he added.



Both the students were rushed to hospital and later discharged. They received injuries on their face and bruises on arms and legs; their photos circulated on social media.



A police case has been filed in Mahendragarh against the assaulters. "Haryana Police has taken cognizance... One of our officers is in touch with the boys as well," Jammu and Kashmir Police officer said. J&K Director General of Police Shesh Paul Vaid said he is in touch with the top cop in Haryana over the case.



Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti meanwhile urged her Haryana counterpart, ML Khattar, to ensure strict action.



"Shocked and disturbed to hear reports of Kashmiri students being assaulted in Mahendragarh, Haryana. I urge the authorities to investigate and take strict action," she tweeted, tagging the Haryana Chief Minister.



Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, to whom the students had tweeted about the assault, said, "This is terrible and goes against the spirit of what PM Modi said from the ramparts of the Red Fort. I hope the authorities in Haryana act quickly against this violence."





Two students from Jammu and Kashmir were thrashed by nearly 15 people this evening in Haryana's Mahendragarh. The two boys - Geography students at the Central University of Haryana in Mahendragarh, about 100 km from New Delhi - had gone to the market after offering Friday prayers when they were surrounded and assaulted with sticks."They had gone to get some utility items... Around 15 people surrounded them and were beaten mercilessly," a fellow student, Rehaan, told NDTV, adding that the attack was unprovoked.The two students, while they were being assaulted for nearly 10 minutes, kept asking why they were being targeted, but did not receive any response, he added.Both the students were rushed to hospital and later discharged. They received injuries on their face and bruises on arms and legs; their photos circulated on social media.A police case has been filed in Mahendragarh against the assaulters. "Haryana Police has taken cognizance... One of our officers is in touch with the boys as well," Jammu and Kashmir Police officer said. J&K Director General of Police Shesh Paul Vaid said he is in touch with the top cop in Haryana over the case.Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti meanwhile urged her Haryana counterpart, ML Khattar, to ensure strict action. "Shocked and disturbed to hear reports of Kashmiri students being assaulted in Mahendragarh, Haryana. I urge the authorities to investigate and take strict action," she tweeted, tagging the Haryana Chief Minister.Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, to whom the students had tweeted about the assault, said, "This is terrible and goes against the spirit of what PM Modi said from the ramparts of the Red Fort. I hope the authorities in Haryana act quickly against this violence."