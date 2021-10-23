2 Karnataka Cops Suspended In Harassment Row Involving Government Lawyer

An intern with the Lokayukta Special Public Prosecutor has filed a police complaint against him

An activist and two policemen in Karnataka's Mangaluru have come under the scanner for allegedly helping the Lokayukta's Special Public Prosecutor in a sexual harassment case against him.

A law student interning with Special Public Prosecutor K S N Rajesh has filed a complaint against him at the women police station in Mangaluru. Rajesh has denied the charges, alleging a conspiracy to extort money from him.

Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar has suspended a sub-inspector and a head constable posted at Urwa Police Station on the charge of dereliction of duty.

He said the law student has filed a complaint against the lawyer, alleging sexual harassment. "Another complaint is by a friend of the victim, who has alleged that a women's rights activist threatened and intimidated her after assuring help and protection. This is a serious issue and an ACP has been appointed as the inquiry officer," said Police Commissioner Kumar.

The complainant joined Rajesh's office in August this year. The senior lawyer allegedly made sexual advances towards her on several occasions. On September 25, he called her to his chamber and tried to exploit her sexually, the complainant has alleged.

The audio clip of an alleged telephonic conversation between Rajesh and the complainant has gone viral. The male voice in the audio clip is heard apologising for "what happened" in his chamber and pleading for "one chance". The sobbing female voice on the other side replies, "Chances are given to deserving persons, Sir."

The Special Public Prosecutor has issued a statement in a two-minute video, denying the allegations against him. "It is a false allegation aimed at defaming me and to extort money from me."