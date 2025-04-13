2 Journalists Arrested As Man 'Framed In False Rape Case' Ends Life In Odisha

The police on Sunday arrested two journalists for abetment to suicide of a 50-year-old man whom they allegedly framed in a false rape case in Odisha's Kendrapara district, an officer said.

A woman, who was in complicity with the two in levelling the rape charge against the victim, is at large.

The 50 -year-old man from a village under Patkura police station hanged himself from a tree on Thursday after being accused of raping the woman, the officer said.

The police found a suicide note in which he blamed the two journalists and a 31-year-old woman for his death. The woman, prompted by the accused duo, had lodged a rape case against the victim.

Police swung into action after his wife filed a police complaint against the three, holding them responsible for her spouse's death.

A local court remanded the two - journalists of a private television channel and a YouTube channel - to judicial custody after rejecting their bail application.

The police are searching for the woman, the third accused in the case.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)