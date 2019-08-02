2 Jharkhand Congress 'Factions' Clash Outside Party Office: Police

The police had to intervene into the matter and disperse the party workers, an official said.

Two "factions" of the Jharkhand unit of the Congress on Thursday created ruckus out side the party office, requiring police intervention to disperse them.

The Congress workers fought at the party office gate with one faction trying to force its entry into the office and the second group seeking to stop them on the ground that they had been suspended from the party, said an official of the Kotwali police station.



A photographer, present on the scene, said he was injured in the clash and suffered a cut on his eyebrow, but the police official said he was injured due to the fall of some debris from a nearby building.

A Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson, requesting anonymity, said the police had to be called in following protests near the Congress office gate.

"Senior party leaders have convened a meeting in New Delhi on August 3 to discuss the matter. PCC president Ajoy Kumar, CLP leader Alamgir Alam and former union ministers Subodh Kant Sahay and Rameshwar Oraon, besides other party leaders are likely to attend the meet," he said.

The Congress had been facing discontent among its ranks following its poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls, in which it won only one seat, the Congress spokesperson said.

