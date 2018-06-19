2 JeM Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Pulwama

The gunfight was going on when last reports came in (Representational)

Two unidentified terrorists, belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), are believed to have been killed in an encounter with the security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir today, police said."Encounter going on at Hyena Tral, 3 (three) important JEM Terrorists trapped, 2 (two) apparently neutralised. Good luck to our boys fighting (sic)," Director General of Police (DGP) SP Vaid wrote on Twitter.The encounter broke out after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area in south Kashmir's Pulwama district following specific intelligence inputs, a police official said.He said the gunfight was going on when last reports came in, adding further details were awaited.