2 JeM Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Pulwama

The encounter broke out after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area in south Kashmir's Pulwama district following specific intelligence inputs.

All India | | Updated: June 19, 2018 20:47 IST
The gunfight was going on when last reports came in (Representational)

Srinagar:  Two unidentified terrorists, belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), are believed to have been killed in an encounter with the security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir today, police said.

"Encounter going on at Hyena Tral, 3 (three) important JEM Terrorists trapped, 2 (two) apparently neutralised. Good luck to our boys fighting (sic)," Director General of Police (DGP) SP Vaid wrote on Twitter.

He said the gunfight was going on when last reports came in, adding further details were awaited.

