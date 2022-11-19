Autorickshaw Explodes In Mangaluru, Cops Ask People To Remain Calm

An autorickshaw in Karnataka's Mangaluru exploded today

An autorickshaw exploded under unclear circumstances in coastal Karnataka's Mangaluru today. The police have asked people to remain calm as they investigate the cause of the explosion, which injured the driver and a passenger.

Mangaluru police chief N Sasikumar said people should not panic.

"It is early to jump to conclusions. The driver alleged he spotted the fire. They (driver and passenger) are undergoing treatment and are unable to speak now. We request the public not to spread rumours. They should remain calm and not panic. We will update once we speak to them," Mr Sasikumar said.

Visuals of the incident show the autorickshaw exploding after it came to a stop on a road and near a building where construction work is going on.

A passenger was reportedly carrying a plastic bag, which caught fire and spread to the vehicle.

The Mangaluru Police said they are conducting a thorough investigation and checking the contents of the bag that the passenger was carrying. A forensics team has collected samples from the site.