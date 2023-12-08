First Cruise Ship Of The Season, Seven Seas Navigator Arrives At New Mangaluru Port

Seven Seas Navigator arrives, signaling start of Mangalore's bustling cruise season.

The majestic "Seven Seas Navigator" gracefully docked at New Mangalore Port on Friday, marking the official commencement of the 2023-24 cruise season. The momentous occasion signifies a resurgence of maritime tourism in the region, much to the delight of local businesses and stakeholders.

The arrival of the "Seven Seas Navigator," carrying a vibrant contingent of passengers and crew, is a testament to the growing popularity of New Mangalore as a compelling cruise destination. The port expects to welcome a total of 10 cruise vessels during the current season, with arrivals continuing until the second week of May 2024. This influx of visitors is anticipated to contribute significantly to the local economy, generating revenue for various sectors, including tourism, hospitality, and transportation.

The Bahamas-flagged ship docked alongside berth no. 04, carrying 500 passengers and 350 crew members to the port at 7:00 am. The vessel's last ports of call were Fujairah, Mumbai, and Mormugao Port. The overall length of the ship is 173 meters, with a carrying capacity of 28,803 gross tons and a draft of 7.5 meters. It is owned and operated by Norwegian Cruise Lines.

Upon disembarking from the ship, the cruise passengers were given a traditional welcome with a "chenda" and "Yakshagana" performance. Tourists enjoyed taking photos of this Karnataka art form. Various arrangements were made to ensure the comfortable and pleasant experience of the cruise passengers, including medical screenings, multiple immigration and customs counters for swift movement, and buses and special taxis for transportation around Mangalore city.

The chairman of New Mangalore Port felicitated the master and the GM of the vessel in the presence of the Deputy Chairman and other senior port officers. In a reciprocal gesture, the master presented the chairman with a memento.

The port further entertained the passengers with a mesmerizing Bharatanatyam performance, delighting them and immersing them in India's rich cultural heritage. For the first time, passengers were welcomed by a dedicated VR (virtual reality) experience zone in the International Cruise Lounge, allowing them to embark on a virtual journey showcasing the modern infrastructure and handling at New Mangalore Port. A selfie stand by the Ministry of Tourism depicting the "Yakshagana" rich culture of Dakshina Kannada was a special attraction for the passengers to take selfies.

The passengers visited different tourist destinations, such as the Gomateshwara statue in Karkala, the 1000 Pillar Temple at Moodabidri, Soans Farm, Achal Cashew Factory, Gokarnanatha Temple, St Alloysius Chapel, and the local market. The ship departed at 6pm for its next destination, the Cochin Port. The passengers were gifted with souvenirs as a token of remembrance of their travels to Mangalore.