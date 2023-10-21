Job Alert: Applications Invited For The Post Of Deputy General Manager At Mangalore Refinery

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), a Schedule 'A' Mini Ratna Central Public Sector Enterprise and a subsidiary of ONGC limited, has invited job applications for the post of Deputy General Manager.

One vacancy for the post of Deputy General Manager (Secretarial)-Grade F is open for unreserved category. Eligible candidates of not more than 46 years of age can apply. Candidates will be selected based on personal interview.

Candidates with Benchmark disability (PwBD) category having a minimum of 40 per cent disability are also eligible to apply for the position. These candidates are required to furnish PwBD certificate as per latest format.

The official notification by MRPL reads, “ If you have the desire to excel and the zeal to contribute towards the development of the nation, we welcome you to join team MRPL. We are looking for bright, energetic, aspirant and dedicated professional (Indian Nationals only).”

In order to become eligible for the programme, the candidates must have Associate Membership of Institute of Company Secretaries of India. The candidate must also have minimum 19 years of post-qualification work experience in handling secretarial functions and activities in a listed company or a company with a turnover of at least thousand crore in the financial year 2022-23.

The pay scale for the Grade F position is Rs 1,20,000 – Rs 2,80,000.

Interested candidates can download the application forms from the official website of MRPL only. The form must be filled in clear legible handwriting and must be submitted along with other documents.

The last date for submitting the hard copy of the application form by speed post or courier at MRPL is November 6, 2023.