2 IEDs Recovered From J&K Forest In Joint Ops By Army, Police

The forces promptly cordoned off the area (Representational)

The Indian Army, in a joint operation with the Handwara Police, recovered two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from the Wodhpura forest near National Highway 701 during a search operation early this morning, the police said. No casualties or injuries were reported.

The area was immediately cordoned off and a bomb disposal team was called in to detonate the IEDs, they added in a statement.

Acting on a tip-off, the Indian Army and the Handwara Police launched a Search and Destruction Operation (SADO) in the Wodhpura forest in the early hours of Monday.

"The operation resulted in the recovery of two sophisticated IEDs weighing approximately five and seven kilograms concealed in the jungle area. The team immediately cordoned off the area with adequate security measures," the police statement read.

"The identification of the IED was carried out by the Indian Army's highly-trained explosive detection team equipped with explosive detectors and an Army dog," the statement added.

The security forces and the police resumed a thorough operation later in the day to see if any more IEDs or terrorists were in the area.

"The prompt action by the joint team averted a major incident in the area," it said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a search operation along the Line of Control (LoC) after some suspicious movements were reported in the Poonch sector.