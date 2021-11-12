2 Hizbul Terrorists Killed In Encounter In J&K's Kulgam: Police

Kulgam: The security forces also recovered arms and ammunition. (File)

Two Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorists were killed in an ongoing encounter with the security forces in the Chawalgam area of Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, according to Kashmir Zone Police.

The operation is still underway and further details are awaited, it added.

The terrorists killed have been identified as district commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, Shiraz Molvi and Yawar Bhat.

"Shiraz was active since 2016 and was involved in recruiting innocent youth into terror ranks and several civilian killings. A big success for us," said Kashmir Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

"01 more unidentified #terrorist killed (Total 02). Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," the Kashmir Zone police tweeted.

Earlier on Thursday, an encounter had started between terrorists and security forces in the Chawalgam area of the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

More details are awaited.