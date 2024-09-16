2 Sisters Swept Away In Ganga Trying To Save Brother From Drowning In Uttarakhand

Two minor sisters were swept away in the strong current of the Ganga river while trying to save their younger brother from drowning in Haripur Kalan in Dehradun on Monday.

Police said that the incident occurred at the Geeta Kutir Ghat at around 11:30 am where a woman was bathing along with five children of two families.

According to officials, nine-year-old Suraj started drifting in the strong current following which his two sisters - Sakshi (15) and Vaishnavi (13) - jumped into the water to save him.

The sisters saved Suraj by pushing him towards the river bank but were themselves swept away in the strong current.

The police immediately called the State Disaster Police Force to the spot and a search operation was launched in the river. Both the two siblings are still untraced.

