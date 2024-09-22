2 Delhi Men Drown While Bathing In Ganga Near Rishikesh: Cops

Their families have been informed about the incident, police added (Representational)

Two men drowned while bathing in the Ganga river in Shivpuri near Rishikesh on Sunday, police said.

A team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) started a search operation after receiving information about the incident but the duo is yet to be found, they said.

According to police, Akash (23) and Sandeep (23), residents of Delhi's Okhla reached Shivpuri around 2 am early Sunday along with their friends Sachin, Rajiv Chaudhary and Mahesh.

Akash and Sandeep went to take a bath on the banks of the river in the morning when they were swept away by strong currents, police said.

Their families have been informed about the incident, police added.

