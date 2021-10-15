2 Girls Raped In UP's Bhadohi, Accused Arrested: Police

Police said that two girls were allegedly raped in separate incidents. (Representational)

Two girls were allegedly raped in separate incidents and the accused persons have been arrested in both cases on Friday, police said.

Both cases have been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

In the first incident, a 7-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 24-year-old man on Thursday and a case was registered against him, senior police official Anil Kumar said.

As the police were probing the incident, people from a village reached there, and alleged that a 20-year-old man had raped a 7-year-old girl in the area. A case was registered in this connection, and the accused was arrested.

Both the girls have been sent for a medical examination.