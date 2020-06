Assam oil well fire: The Oil India Ltd well caught fire after leaking gas for 14 days

Two firefighters of Oil India Ltd who had been missing were found dead at a wetland near the site of a massive oil well fire in Assam, officials said today. The oil well in upper Assam's Tinsukia district that has been leaking gas for 14 days caught fire on Tuesday. The fire was so intense that it could be seen from as far as 10 km away.