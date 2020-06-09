Massive Fire At Oil Well In Assam That Was Leaking Gas For 14 Days

The massive fire has prompted the evacuation of at least 6,000 people

A massive fire has engulfed a natural-gas producing well of Oil India Limited (OIL) in upper Assam's Tinsukia district, that has been leaking gas for the last 14 days. Sources say the fire, that began this afternoon, may spread to adjoining areas.

'Well killing' experts had been flown in from Singapore on Monday and they had joined operations this morning, sources said.

The oil well at Baghjan Tinsukia, about 500 kilometres from Guwahati, had a blowout on May 27 and has been leaking gas for the past 14 days, causing grave damage to the region's wetlands and biodiversity.

Images shared by locals on social media show gas condensate depositing in the Maguri Beel wetland, carcasses of endangered Gangetic dolphins and other aquatic life floating in the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, barely three kilometres from the oil field.

Paddy fields, ponds and wetlands in the adjoining villages have also been contaminated and the threat is growing with every passing day. Several small tea growers in the area have also complained about layers of gas condensates in their tea gardens.

At least 6,000 people living in a 1.5-km radius of the natural gas producing well have been evacuated and placed in relief camps. Oil India Limited has also announced financial relief of Rs 30,000 to each to the affected families.

The scale of damage had prompted Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to ask the centre for immediate action to cap the gas leak.

NDRF has already deployed in the area from the time of the gas leak. State government top brasses are reviewing the situation.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also had a telephonic discussion with Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan after the massive fire broke out in the well this afternoon.