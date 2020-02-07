2 Explosives Found, 1 Arrested Ahead Of PM Modi's Assam Visit: Police

PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Assam on Friday.

One suspected anti-talk ULFA(I) cadre was arrested on Thursday for planting two explosive devices in Assam capital Guwahati ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's day-long visit to Assam.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Assam on Friday and address a public rally at Kokrajhar after the Bodo peace agreement, which was signed in New Delhi on January 27.

Guwahati Police Commissioner Munna Prasad Gupta told PTI that the two IEDs were found in the busy Paltanbazar and Panbazar areas of the city late on Wednesday night.

"The bomb squad took the IEDs away from the populous location and those were detonated safely later. We suspect it is the handiwork of ULFA(I)," he added.

The police team immediately launched an operation and arrested one suspected cadre of ULFA(I), Mr Gupta said.

To queries whether these bombs were planted targeting PM Modi's visit to the state, the police official said, "We cannot say immediately that the IEDs were planted targeting to the PM's visit. We are investigating".



Police had recovered another five IEDs from Panikhaiti area, near here on the same day.