2 Injured, 4 Missing As Boat Touches Electric Wire In Bihar

The incident took place near Sonepur in Saran district.

Two people have suffered burn injuries and four are missing after a boat came in contact with an electric wire in Bihar.

Police officials said the boat with 16 people - including the boatman - was headed to Jaitiya village near Sonepur in Saran district on Thursday evening and was crossing a flooded field when it came in contact with an electric wire. Two passengers suffered electric shocks and the resultant panic led to the boat capsizing.

The two injured people have been identified as Kameshwar Rai and Bhushan Rai and the latter's son, Mukesh Kumar, is among four passengers who are missing. Officials said that 12 people, including the boatman and the two injured men, have been rescued and while officials of the State Disaster Response Force are looking for the others, the darkness is hampering operations.

