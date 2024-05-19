2 Drown While Taking Bath In Rajasthan River: Police

Two people drowned in the Parvan river in a village in Rajasthan's Baran when they had gone to take a bath, police said on Sunday.

The police identified the victims as Vishal Meena (22) and Anil Ujjainiya (22), residents of Jaipur.

Mukesh Meena, SHO at Atru police station said that Vishal and Ujjainiya had come to Aton village to attend a friend's wedding. Around 2.30 pm, they went to the Parvan River to bathe.

The victims went into the deep waters and drowned, the SHO said.

Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot, recovered the victims and rushed them to a hospital where they were declared dead on arrival, he said.

A case was registered and the bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortem, he added.

