"2 Different Views On China's Brahmaputra Mega Dam": Assam Chief Minister

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said there are two "scientific aspects" to China building a mega dam across the Brahmaputra - a $167.8 billion project - including one could actually help by reducing the amount of flooding that affects the northeastern state every year.

Trying to alleviate fears over China's efforts to build the world's largest dam - construction of which began Saturday - he said he does not foresee any immediate reason for worry for the people of Assam as the river is fed mainly by tributaries in Bhutan and Arunachal Pradesh.

Speaking at an event in Guwahati, he said the impact of the dam would only be known once it is built and hoped the central government is in touch with its Chinese counterpart on this matter.

"I am not immediately worried because Brahmaputra is a mighty river and it is not dependent on a single source of water," the Chief Minister said, "Brahmaputra gets most of its waters from Bhutan, Arunachal Pradesh, and the rainwater and other forms of water from our state itself."

On the two possible 'scientific aspects', he said, "First - if the flow is disturbed by China then there may be less water and biodiversity will be affected. But there is also a counter view - if less water comes it will act as a 'flood cushion'. But I don't know which one is correct."

The Government of India will consider both options and act accordingly, he said.

The Chief Minister's statement comes amid concern in the northeast over China's plans to build mega dams across the Brahmaputra in Tibet, close to the border with India. Scientists are concerned that this could alter the natural flow and ecology of the river.