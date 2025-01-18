Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

2 Dead, 8 Injured After Bus Collides With Stationary Truck In Andhra Pradesh

According to police officials, two people lost their lives, and the condition of eight others is critical. Several passengers sustained severe injuries.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
2 Dead, 8 Injured After Bus Collides With Stationary Truck In Andhra Pradesh
Rescue efforts are underway to free the passengers trapped inside the bus. (Representational)
Vizianagaram:

A bus belonging to the Anil Neerukonda Institute of Dental Sciences collided with a stationary loaded lorry on the national highway near Madupada, Gajapathinagaram Mandal, Vizianagaram District.

The incident happened when the bus was returning from Odisha.

According to police officials, two people lost their lives, and the condition of eight others is critical. Several passengers sustained severe injuries.

The five '108 ambulance vehicles' arrived at the site of the accident.

Meanwhile, the rescue efforts are underway to free the passengers trapped inside the bus.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Andhra Pradesh Bus, Andhra Pradesh Bus Accident, Andhra Pradesh News
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.