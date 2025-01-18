2 Dead, 8 Injured After Bus Collides With Stationary Truck In Andhra Pradesh

A bus belonging to the Anil Neerukonda Institute of Dental Sciences collided with a stationary loaded lorry on the national highway near Madupada, Gajapathinagaram Mandal, Vizianagaram District.

The incident happened when the bus was returning from Odisha.

According to police officials, two people lost their lives, and the condition of eight others is critical. Several passengers sustained severe injuries.

The five '108 ambulance vehicles' arrived at the site of the accident.

Meanwhile, the rescue efforts are underway to free the passengers trapped inside the bus.

