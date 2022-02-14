2 Labourers Dead In Madhya Pradesh Tunnel Collapse, 7 Rescued Earlier

The disaster response force had rescued seven labourers on Sunday

Two people were killed after an under-construction tunnel in Madhya Pradesh caved in on Sunday. The tunnel was a part of the Bargi canal project caved in at Sleemanabad, about 450 km from the state capital Bhopal..

Rescuers pulled out the bodies of the two labourers on Sunday night. Earlier in the day, seven other labourers had been rescued by the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF).

"After rescuing seven people, rescuers pulled out the bodies of Goralal Kol (30), hailing from Singrauli district in MP, and Supervisor Ravi Masalkar (26), a native of Nagpur," said Rajesh Rajora, Madhya Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home).

The seven rescued workers were admitted to the Katni district hospital after being pulled out of the debris. All of them are doing fine, an official said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to the Katni district collector and the superintendent of police about the incident.

Mr Chouhan directed officials to make arrangements for providing treatment to the injured labourers.