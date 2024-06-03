2 Dead, 16 Injured After Bus Overturns In Jammu And Kashmir

The injured were taken to the sub-district hospital of Akhnoor for treatment. (Representational)

A total of 18 people were injured, out of which two succumbed to their injuries after a bus overturned near Kaleeth village of Jammu district on Sunday.

The injured were taken to the sub-district hospital of Akhnoor for treatment. Three were sent to GMC Jammu for further treatment.

"18 persons were injured, out of which 2 lost their lives after a bus overturned near Kalith village of Jammu. The injured were taken to the sub-district hospital of Akhnoor for treatment. Three were sent to GMC Jammu for further treatment," Dr Vijay from the Akhnoor Sub-district hospital said speaking to ANI on Sunday.

"We have 13 patients here who are stable. Two patience lost their lives," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)