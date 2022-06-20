2 Cousins Found Dead Near Home In Rajasthan: Police

Jaipur:
Two minors were found hanging from a tree in Banswara district of Rajasthan on Sunday, police said.
“Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. The bodies were found barely 200 meters away from their house in a village in Maheshpura panchayat ," SHO Ambapura Gajveer Singh said.
They both were cousins, he said.
As per primary investigation, the boy (17) and girl (16) were in a relationship, the SHO said.
The bodies have been handed over to family after post-mortem examination, he added.
