2 Cousins Found Dead Near Home In Rajasthan: Police

Two minors were found hanging from a tree in Banswara district of Rajasthan on Sunday, police said.

“Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. The bodies were found barely 200 meters away from their house in a village in Maheshpura panchayat ," SHO Ambapura Gajveer Singh said.

They both were cousins, he said.

As per primary investigation, the boy (17) and girl (16) were in a relationship, the SHO said.

The bodies have been handed over to family after post-mortem examination, he added.

