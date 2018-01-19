2 Civilians Killed After Pakistan Resumes Firing In Jammu's RS Pura, Arnia A jawan of the Border Security Force and a civilian were yesterday killed after Pakistani troops began firing in RS Pura on Wednesday night

Pakistani troops targeted posts and villages in RS Pura, Arnia, Chadwal and Ramgarh sectors of Jammu. Jammu: Two civilians were killed and three others injured after Pakistani troops resumed shelling and firing on Indian posts and villages along the international Border in RS Pura, Arnia, Chadwal and Ramgarh sectors of Jammu for the second consecutive day, a Border Security Force (BSF) officer said.



While the woman was killed in Sai Khurda, the man died in Korotona on RS Pura-Arnia belt. The three injured have been rushed to a hospital.



"The exchange of fire is on when the reports last came in," he said adding the Pakistani Rangers have targeted border posts and villages along the international border.



As the situation continues to be tense, over 1,000 people staying on border have been moved and schools in the area will remain closed till further notice.



after Pakistani troops began firing in RS Pura the night before. Six civilians were also injured.



The latest ceasefire violation comes just days after seven Pakistani soldiers were killed by the Indian Army in cross-border firing initiated by Pakistani rangers in Poonch sector.



