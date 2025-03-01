2 Charged For Repeatedly Raping 15-Year-Old Girl In Madhya Pradesh: Cops

Two persons were booked on Saturday in Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly raping a 15-year--old girl repeatedly and threatening to circulate her objectionable photographs if she complained to anyone, a police official said.

As per the complaint, the girl was raped at a hotel on Haveli Road a year ago, Kotwali police station official Pankaj Sharma told PTI.

"Accused Rohit Sahu and Vishal Sahu, in the 20-22 age group, threatened to release her photos on social media and sexually assaulted her several times. The girl informed her family today, following which the two were booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," Pankaj Sharma said.

