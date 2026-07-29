2 Brothers Killed, Mother Injured In Landslide In Nagaland

Two brothers were killed, and their mother was injured after a landslide struck their rented house in Mokokchung town of Nagaland today. The incident occurred at Upper Penli Ward amid heavy rain.

The victims have been identified as Muwalong Sangtam, 19, a Class 12 student and Thridiba Sangtam, 16, who was studying in Class 11. Both were students at Queen Mary Higher Secondary School.

Their bodies have been taken to their native village in Alisopur in Tuensang district.

Their mother was injured in the incident and is undergoing treatment.

The Eastern Nagaland People's Union Mokokchung (ENPUM) has extended condolences to the bereaved family and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The tragedy comes amid a harsh monsoon that has seen multiple landslides and flash floods across Nagaland, claiming lives, damaging property, and causing widespread suffering in several districts.

Authorities have urged residents in vulnerable areas to be on alert.

The district administration and disaster response teams are monitoring the affected areas and providing assistance to impacted families.