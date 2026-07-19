4 Killed In Massive Landslide In Nagaland, More Feared Dead

Eight people including children were feared killed in a landslide in Nagaland's Mon district amid heavy rain today, officials said. The rain also led to flash floods in the area. At least four bodies have been recovered, officials said.

"Eight people are feared dead. We have been able to retrieve four bodies from the debris and massive search and rescue operations are going on in the area," Mon deputy commissioner Wennyei Konyak told NDTV on phone.

The landslide washed away several houses. Rescuers are looking for people who may be trapped under the debris. A large volume of water has been flowing into the area following the landslide, which is making rescue operations difficult, police sources said.

Volunteers, police and army personnel, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team are at the site.

The Nagaland government in a statement expressed profound grief over the tragic landslide incident. It said it is closely monitoring the evolving situation arising from the ongoing extreme weather events affecting several parts of the state.

Apart from Mon district, Tuli sub-division in Mokokchung district and other affected areas have also seen severe impacts, including landslides, flash floods, road blockages and damage to public infrastructure and private property.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio announced immediate ex-gratia assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the families of those who died and Rs 74,000 to the injured.

The government has directed all departments concerned to remain on alert, and asked the public to remain vigilant, avoid vulnerable slopes, riverbanks and landslide-prone areas.