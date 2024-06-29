2 Boys Drown In Pond In Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur: Police

Their family members retrieved the bodies, police said (Representational)

Two boys drowned in a pond in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at village Deori under Tilwara police station limits on Friday evening, an official said.

Prateek Singh (13) and Ayushman Singh (14) were out grazing cattle when they decided to bathe in the pond but drowned, said Brijesh Mishra, in-charge of the local police station.

Their family members retrieved the bodies, he said, adding that further probe was on.

