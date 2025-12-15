Old Horror Haunts Madhya Pradesh Again: Rats Jump Over Patients In Hospitals

The menace of rats in government hospitals across Madhya Pradesh is fast turning into a public health nightmare. After shocking incidents from Indore's Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur, a fresh and disturbing case has now emerged from Jabalpur district hospital, also known as Victoria Hospital.

This time, rats were seen roaming freely inside the orthopedic ward moving from patients' beds to their tiffin boxes raising serious questions about hygiene, safety, and accountability in state-run healthcare facilities.

The incident came to light in the early hours of Sunday when three rats were spotted scurrying around the orthopedic ward. The rodents reportedly climbed onto beds, rummaged through food packets, and even fell on patients, triggering panic among those admitted.

Ten-year-old Madan Chaudhary, a resident of Shahpura, has been undergoing treatment at the district hospital for the past week due to an injury to his hand. Following surgery, he was shifted from the ICU to the orthopedic ward two days ago. According to his father, Manoj Chaudhary, the situation inside the ward was horrifying.

"Rats were roaming freely all night. They were climbing on beds and even falling on patients," he said.

Distressed and helpless, Manoj recorded a video around 3 am on Sunday to document the ordeal. The video has since sparked outrage and renewed concern over patient safety in government hospitals.

The fear and frustration among patients were palpable. One patient admitted to the ward said rats had eaten his food. "They ate my papaya and biscuits. We are already sick, where are we supposed to go?" he asked, highlighting the helplessness of patients dependent on the public healthcare system.

Responding to the incident, Naveen Kothari, health officer of Victoria Hospital, said ongoing construction work could be the reason behind the infestation.

"New construction is underway, and the old kitchen area is being demolished. The orthopedic ward undergoes regular pest control, which was carried out last week as well," he said.

He added that the hospital administration would take further steps. "If there is any point from where rats are entering, it will be sealed. Heavy machinery is being used in the construction work, and we are calling pest control teams again," Kothari said.

This is not an isolated incident. Three months ago, a similar case of rat infestation was reported at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur. Rats bit the feet of two patients admitted to the psychiatry department.

At the time, renovation work was underway, forcing the psychiatry department to function from the orthopedic building. An investigation later revealed negligence on the part of doctors and hospital staff.

Even more alarming was the incident at Indore's Maharaja Yashwantrao (MY) Hospital, the largest government hospital in the state. Three months ago, two newborns died after being bitten by rats in the NICU. The infants suffered severe infections following the bites and died within two days.

The incident shocked the state and drew national attention.

The Human Rights Commission took cognizance of the matter and sought a detailed report from the hospital superintendent. The medical education department also sought an explanation from the dean. Two nursing officers were suspended, and a high-level committee was constituted to probe the incident.