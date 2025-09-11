Indore Rat Bite Tragedy: Government Action Sparks Questions, High Court Steps In

Why was a doctor suspended for holding charge barely two days before the tragedy, while others with decades of responsibility were only removed or shifted? This is the question echoing across Madhya Pradesh after the government's action in the horrifying case of newborns bitten by rats at Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) Hospital in Indore. Critics allege the government has made scapegoats of a few, instead of fixing accountability at higher levels. The Madhya Pradesh High Court has now taken suo motu cognizance of the incident, intensifying the pressure.

On Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla chaired a review meeting in Bhopal, directing that the investigation be based on fairness, transparency, and facts. He admitted that such incidents severely damage the state's healthcare image and promised strict punishment for the guilty.

Later that evening, Dr Manoj Joshi, who had assumed charge of the Paediatrics Department just days earlier in the absence of HOD Dr Brajesh Lahoti, was suspended. Dr Lahoti was only stripped of his charge, which has now been handed over to Dr Ashok Laddha.

Meanwhile, Superintendent Dr Ashok Yadav has gone on a 15-day leave. Assistant Superintendent Dr Mukesh Jaiswal, Nursing Incharge Praveena Singh, and Nursing Officers Akanksha Benjamin and Shweta Chauhan have been suspended. Nursing Superintendent Margaret Joseph has been removed, while Premlata Rathore has been transferred to Banganga Hospital.

Congress spokesperson KK Mishra said the government acted under media and public pressure to appease outrage before the High Court's intervention. "Those who stayed for two days are punished, those who stayed for decades are enjoying. Small fish are being caught, while big crocodiles are being saved," he charged.

BJP spokesperson Deepak Jain (Teenu) defended the government, reiterating its "zero tolerance" policy and insisting that prompt action had been taken and will continue.

On Wednesday, the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, led by Justice Vivek Rusia and Justice JK Pillai, took suo motu cognizance of the incident. The court directed the government to file a detailed status report by September 15, explaining the current situation and listing the officials held accountable so far.

Pest Control Under Scanner

The hospital has terminated its contract with Pest Control Agile Company and handed monitoring to Dr Mahesh Kacharia, newly appointed as Assistant Superintendent with special responsibility for rodent control. Daily accountability has been fixed for every unit, with focus on NICU and PICU, where the newborn deaths occurred.

CCTV cameras now track rodent movement across wards and corridors, but reports indicate rats still access beds, saline stands, food shelves, and even medicine cabinets.

The death of two newborns has exposed glaring failures in MY Hospital's basic safety and management. With the judiciary now watching closely, the government faces tough questions: Will this tragedy lead to genuine accountability in Madhya Pradesh's public healthcare system, or will it end with a few suspensions while systemic rot remains untouched?