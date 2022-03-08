2 Arrested Within 48 Hours Of Srinagar Grenade Attack That Killed 2

Police said the accused threw grenades on the directions of active terrorists in the Kashmir valley

Two people have been arrested in Sunday's grenade attack in Srinagar's busy marketplace that killed two people and injured 38, said police.

Soon after the incident, Srinagar police chief Rakesh Balwal formed a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the attack and track down the culprits. Within 48 hours both attackers were arrested.

"SIT was able to identify two accused who came on a two wheeler without number-plate to commit this crime and fled on the same vehicle after committing the terrorist act," said a police statement.

The accused were identified after scanning the CCTV footage, police said.

"During the intense analysis of the CCTV trail in Srinagar city, the route adopted by both accused was located back to one neighbourhood in Khanyar area" the police said.

The accused have been identified as Mohd Bariq and Fazli Nabi, both residents of Khanyar, Srinagar.

CCTV footage of the incident showed the attacker throwing the grenade near a parked police armoured truck. The explosion triggered panic and people were seen running for safety as many hit by splinters fell to the ground.

Police said the accused threw grenades on the directions of active terrorists in the Kashmir valley but didn't name terrorists or the terrorist group.

According to police, the attackers wanted to target the security forces vehicle but grenade fell in the crowded area.

"The plan was to attack the parked security vehicle but due to grenade throwing from a moving two-wheeler, the target was missed and grenade exploded in an adjacent crowded area," police said.

The Srinagar administration has issued an advisory asking shopkeepers and commercial establishments to install CCTV cameras.

"Srinagar Police requests all commercial establishments/shops to install CCTV cameras inside and outside of their shops/commercial establishments as per advisory issued by DC Srinagar. This will act as strong deterrence to all the anti-social elements, who think of committing such atrocious crimes," it added.

A 19-year-old girl and an elderly man were killed after terrorists threw a grenade in busy market place at Amira Kadal on Sunday.