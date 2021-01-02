2 Arrested For Killing Woman In Fight During New Year Party In Mumbai's Khar: Police

Victim's boyfriend and a female friend were arrested on Saturday, police said (Representational)

Two persons were arrested on Saturday in connection with the killing of a 19-year-old woman who was found dead following a party with her friends in suburban Khar on New Year's Eve, police said on Saturday.

Janhavi Kukreja was found dead under suspicious circumstances at a residential building on 15th Road in Khar in the early hours of Friday, an official said.

Investigations revealed that the victim, who was a college student, had attended her friend's terrace party in the building on New Year's Eve, the official said.

During the party, the victim allegedly found her boyfriend with another woman, which led to a fight on the staircase, and she was later found dead on the ground floor of the building, he said.

An offence under section 302 (murder) of the IPC was registered against the victim's boyfriend and female friend, who were detained for questioning and subsequently arrested on Saturday, the official added.