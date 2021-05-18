2 Arrested For Grenade Blast In Assam's Tinsukia, Police Point At ULFA Role

Police have recovered a motorcycle from the accused, Ranjit Changmai and Hiren Gogoi

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the May 14 grenade blast at a market in Assam's Tinsukia district that left two persons dead.

The accused have been identified as Ranjit Changmai and Hiren Gogoi alias Munu.

The district's newly appointed Superintendent of Police Debojit Deori confirmed the arrests. "Right now, I cannot say anything about the case because our interrogation is on," he added.

Two persons were killed when a grenade was thrown in front of a hardware shop at Tingrai market in Tinsukia's Digboi police station area. Two others were seriously injured in the attack by two men on a motorcycle.

Twenty-five-year-old Sanjit Singh and 22-year-old Surajit Talukdar, both residents of Tingrai, were killed in the incident.

Following the blast, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had called up Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who had assured him swift police action in the matter.

Earlier, police arrested one Dipen Saikia from Tamuli Bongaon in Digboi for alleged involvement in the blast. It is alleged that Saikia helped the bikers with the logistics.

Special DGP, Assam Police, G P Singh tweeted, "Both the accused involved in Tingrai grenade blast have been apprehended. The motorcycle used has also been recovered. @CMOfficeAssam @himantabiswa @assampolice @DGPAssamPolice Good work Team @TinsukiaPolice"

He added, "The blast was carried out at directions of Senior ULFA leaders based outside Assam."

Both the accused involved in Tingrai grenade blast have been apprehended. The motorcycle used has also been recovered. @CMOfficeAssam@himantabiswa@assampolice@DGPAssamPolice Good work Team @TinsukiaPolicepic.twitter.com/v7SpiJHC8W — GP Singh (@gpsinghassam) May 18, 2021

Insurgent outfit ULFA(I), known to be active in the area, has denied its involvement in the blast.

The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of each of the victims. The Chief Minister visited the blast site the day after the incident and strongly condemned the act. Mr Sarma also visited the residence of Surajit Talukdar where he assured stern action against the culprits.