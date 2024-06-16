2 Army Jawans Die, 7 Injured As Speeding Bus Rams Auto-Rickshaw In Nagpur

Meanwhile, seven people, including six jawans and an auto driver, were injured in the accident.

Two jawans of the Indian Army died after a speeding private bus collided with an auto-rickshaw at Kanhan River Bridge in Nagpur on Sunday evening, an official said.

"Two jawans of the Indian Army died and 7 including 6 jawans and an auto driver injured after a speeding private bus collided with an auto-rickshaw at Kanhan River Bridge in Nagpur, today, evening," Pramod Pore, Police Inspector, Old Kamptee PS said.

Further details are awaited.

