2 Andhra Students Die By Suicide After Exam Results: Cops

2 students allegedly died by suicide in the last two days in Andhra Pradesh.

Two students allegedly died by suicide in the last two days after the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (AP BIE) results were declared, police said on Saturday.

According to Railway Police, B Tarun, a first year intermediate student who failed in the recent board examinations threw himself in front of a train and died near Tekkali in Srikakulam district on Thursday.

"I have done an enquiry and this is a confirmed suicide case. He (Tarun) got 28 marks and nobody scolded him but he thought that he secured fewer marks and worried about what his peers would think, he died by suicide," Railway inspector Venkat Rao told PTI on Saturday, adding that the boy used to live with his paternal grandmother.

Tarun belonged to Dandugopalapuram village in Santhabommali mandal of the district.

Amid other reported cases of unconfirmed suicides post the declaration of results, police are investigating the cause of death of a girl student, Jagannatham Vani, 17, who was found hanging in her hostel room at Tadigadapa Saraswati Souda in Penamaluru near Vijayawada.

"Vani was found hanging in her hostel room on Friday between 6.30 AM and 7.30 AM in Sri Chaitanya College," said Kishore, Penamaluru Circle Inspector.

Vani, hailing from Phirangipuram in Guntur district has completed intermediate first year.

While the college management claims Vani's death to be a suicide, Kishore said her parents are alleging harassment to be the cause.

