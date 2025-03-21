When To Expect Andhra Pradesh Class 12 Board Exam Results

The Board of Intermediate Education of Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) concluded the Class 12 or AP Inter 2nd year exams on March 20, 2025. The exams for Class 12 began on March 3. The practical exams for AP Inter 2025 general courses were conducted from February 10 to February 20, 2025, in two shifts daily, including Sundays. The first shift was from 9am to 12 noon, and the second shift from 2pm to 5pm.



Following past trends, the AP Inter results are expected to be announced through a press conference, where details such as the pass percentage, gender-wise performance, and the names of toppers will be shared.



In 2024, the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Examination announced the Inter 1st year (Class 11) and 2nd year (Class 12) results on April 12. The exams were held in March, with first-year exams conducted from March 1 to March 19, and second-year exams from March 2 to March 20. The 2024 AP Inter 2nd year exams recorded a pass percentage of 78 per cent, with 3,06,528 of the 3,93,757 students who appeared for the exams clearing them.



Once announced, the results will be accessible on the official websites—resultsbie.ap.gov.in and bie.ap.gov.in. Students can also view their Class 10 or Class 12 results on NDTV's Education page using the required credentials.



The AP board Class 10 exams are scheduled from March 17 to March 31. BSEAP is expected to announce the AP SSC or Class 10 results between April and May 2025. Once released, the results will be available on the board's official website, results.bse.ap.gov.in.

