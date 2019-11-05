2 Air Purifiers Installed At Gates Of Taj Mahal As Pollution Levels Rise

Air pollution levels in and around Delhi have peaked.

The Agra District Administration has installed two air purifier machines at the gates of the Taj Mahal to combat air pollution in the region.

Sharing details of the initiative, RK Rathi, Executive Engineer of Agra Municipal Corporation said, "An agency has been directed to do mechanised cleaning as well as deploy two air purifying machines at the gates of Taj Mahal."

"We are taking these measures to combat air pollution and provide relief to large number of tourists who visit every day," he added.

North India has been battling deadly air pollution since over a week. A thick layer of smog has engulfed Delhi and neighbouring areas.

Taj Mahal draws millions of tourists from across the world.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.