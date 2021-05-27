2.11 Lakh New Covid Cases In India, 3,847 Deaths In A Day

India is the second country after the US to have crossed 20 crore cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage. The country achieved the milestone in 130 days as against the USA's feat in 124 days, the Health ministry said. More than 1.38 crore beneficiaries of age group 18-44 have been vaccinated so far, it said.

US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is likely to supply over five crore COVID-19 vaccines to India in 2021, albeit with a few conditions, according to news agency ANI. The drugmaker - which has reportedly said that its vaccine is suitable for all aged 12 and above - has asked for relaxations in some clauses, including indemnification for its shots, ANI reported quoting sources.

The government is also looking at the possibility of securing a part of Johnson and Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, news agency PTI reported. Hyderabad-based Biological E, which will manufacture the vaccine in India has, however, proposed to manufacture about 30 crore doses exclusively for the Indian market by December and has sought "funding support" from the government. Its vaccine candidate is currently in phase 1/2 clinical trial phase.

India is currently using mainly two 'made-in India' vaccines - Serum Institute's Covishield and Covaxin of Bharat Biotech - and Russian-made Sputnik V at a smaller scale to inoculate its population, all of which are approved only for those aged 18 years and above. Covaxin is expected to shortly start trials for the 2-18 age group.

The Central government's vaccine acquisition policy needs to be simplified, Uday Kotak - one of the country's top bankers - has said. The current fragmented policy of multiple buyers -- where the Centre buys 50 per cent and the rest is left for the states and the private sector without any guidelines -- is not sustainable, Mr Kotak indicated.

Seventy people got themselves vaccinated on the first day of Delhi's drive-through COVID-19 vaccination centre on Wednesday. Delhi's positivity rate has dipped to 2.14 per cent with the national capital reporting around 1,500 cases this week. 600 cases of black fungus or mucormycosis have been reported in the city till date, with over 200 being recorded alone on May 23.

In neighbouring Haryana, an 82-year-old man with multiple comorbidities has become the first person in the country to be treated with a monoclonal antibodies cocktail - used extensively in the US and Europe. Monoclonal antibodies mimic the immune system's ability to fight off viruses and other harmful pathogens. Such an antibody cocktail was given to former US President Donald Trump when he tested positive last year.

Around 20 villagers in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar district near the border with Nepal were given doses of both Covaxin and Covishield vaccines in an incident blamed on "oversight". Officials however claim no one has faced any adverse health effects and those responsible will be punished.

A four-time MLA in Assam died due to post-COVID complications on Wednesday. Majendra Narzary had been representing the Gossaigaon constituency in Kokrajhar district since 2006.