2,000 Tourists Stranded In Sikkim Due To Heavy Rain, Flashflood

Over 2,000 domestic and foreign tourists stranded in North Sikkim due to a flashflood.

Over 2,000 domestic and foreign tourists were stranded in North Sikkim due to a landslide following a flashflood since Thursday, officials said.

The road from North Sikkim district headquarters Mangan to Chungthang has been blocked at Pegong Supply Khola, disrupting vehicular traffic, the officials said.

As a result, 1,975 domestic and 36 foreign tourists were stranded at hotels in Lachen and Lachung areas - considered gateways to various places with scenic beauty.

Of the foreign tourists, 23 are from Bangladesh, 10 from the US and three from Singapore.

As many as 345 cars and 11 motorbikes were also stuck at various places in North Sikkim, the officials said.

The road clearance works will begin once the rain stops, they added.

