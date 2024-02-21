Video: Indian Army Rescues Over 500 Stranded Tourists From Sikkim's Nathula

The tourists were provided with hot meals and prompt medicare, and safe transportation was arranged

The Indian Army on Wednesday rescued more than 500 tourists stranded at Nathula along the India-China border in Sikkim due to heavy snowfall, an official release said.

"The troops of the Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army rescued more than 500 stranded tourists after sudden snowfall in East Sikkim," the army said in the statement.

#WATCH | 500 stranded tourists were rescued by troops of Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army pic.twitter.com/9DCGdnHA09 — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2024

The Trishakti Corps men rushed to the rescue and provided succour to the stranded tourists, it said.

After sudden snowfall in East Sikkim, 500 stranded tourists were rescued by troops of the Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army.



Source: Indian Army pic.twitter.com/kyXOWG2nBr — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2024

They were provided with hot meals and prompt medicare, and safe transportation was arranged, the release said.

The Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army, while guarding the borders in Sikkim, always remains prepared to assist the civil administration and the people, it added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)