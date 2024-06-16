1,200 Stranded Tourists To Be Evacuated From Sikkim Today

Over 1,200 tourists stranded in Sikkim's Mangan district due to disruption in road and communication network may be evacuated on Sunday if the weather permits, an official statement said.

Sikkim Tourism and Civil Aviation minister Tshering Thendup Bhutia will coordinate the evacuation efforts, it said.

"The evacuation of tourists from Lachung would begin tomorrow through airlift and roadways, depending on weather conditions," the statement said on Saturday evening.

According to Tourism and Civil Aviation Secretary C S Rao, around 1,215 tourists, including 15 foreigners, have been stranded in Lachung town for the past one week, as incessant rains wreaked havoc on the road and communication network in Mangan district.

At least six people have been killed during the period due to landslides and heavy rain, which has also damaged properties and disrupted power and food supplies and mobile networks in several areas, officials said.

The district administration has disbursed a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the family of the victims.

