19-Year-Old Raped Infant In Alwar, Gets Convicted In 70-Days

A man has been convicted within 70 days of raping a seven-month-old baby girl in Alwar district of Rajasthan, police said today.

Pintu, 19 was held guilty yesterday by a special court hearing cases relating to the SC/ST and the POCSO acts, they said.

DGP OP Galhotra said this was the first conviction in the state under the amended POCSO Act that came into force in April.

The baby was raped in Laxmangarh area in Alwar on May 9 and the local police filed a challan against Pintu under sections of the POCSO Act and the IPC on June 6.

The judge conducted daily hearing and convicted him yesterday.

The quantum of punishment will be announced on July 21.