19-Year-Old Maharashtra Student Jumps To Death From Hostel's 3rd Floor

A 19-year-old student died by suicide after allegedly jumping from the third floor of a girls' hostel in Maharashtra's Satara district on Wednesday night.

Police have recovered a suicide note and are investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.

The victim was identified as Srishti Bhanudas Biramane. She was a second-year Food and Technology student at the Yashwantrao Chavan Science College.

According to officials, Srishti was staying in the college's girls' hostel. A suicide note was recovered from her belongings and has been taken into custody as part of the investigation.

Recently, a complaint was received about objectionable words being written on a hostel bathroom wall. Following the complaint, the hostel committee began questioning students. Discussions were also reportedly underway about calling the parents of the students concerned in connection with the matter.

Amid these developments, Srishti reportedly told others on Wednesday night that she was going to the bathroom and then went to the third floor of the hostel building. She allegedly jumped from there and suffered serious injuries after the fall.

She was rushed for medical treatment immediately after the incident. However, she died before reaching the hospital.

Although a handwritten note was found with the student, the exact reason behind her death has not yet been officially established. Police are conducting investigation into the case and are also examining the events that took place in the hostel before the incident.

(With inputs from Rahul Tapase)

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