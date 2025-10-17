Maharashta Student Run Over After Two-Wheeler Falls Due To Potholes

A 19-year-old college student was killed after a container truck ran him over when he fell off a two-wheeler on a road riddled with potholes in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

The accident occurred in the Temghar area on Kalyan Road on Thursday evening, an official said.

As per a preliminary probe, the victim, Raj Niranjan Singh, was riding pillion on a two-wheeler with a friend when the vehicle lost balance on a pothole-ridden stretch of the road and skidded, the official said.

Within seconds, a container truck ran over Singh, killing him on the spot, while his friend escaped with minor injuries.

The victim was pursuing a BCom degree and was an only son.

The Shantinagar police have registered a case against the container truck driver involved in the accident, the official said.

"An investigation is underway to determine if there was any negligence on the part of the driver or if the poor condition of the road was the primary cause of the tragedy," said Senior Inspector Vinayak Gaikwad of the Shantinagar police station.

