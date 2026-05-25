19-Year-Old Charged For Drag Racing, Performing Car Stunts In Hyderabad

A 19-year-old was detained by Raidurgam Police for allegedly performing dangerous car stunts and participating in illegal drag racing near Knowledge City in Hyderabad during late-night weekend hours.

Police said the incident took place near the T-Hub and My Home Bhooja stretch, an area that has increasingly become a hotspot for drag racing and rash driving by youngsters.

The accused, identified as Rehan, was allegedly driving a Honda City at high speed when police attempted to stop the vehicle during a late-night checking drive.

During the chase, the car allegedly swerved towards police personnel, leaving Constable Ramesh injured on his hand while trying to intercept the vehicle.

Raidurgam Police later detained Rehan in connection with the incident. Police also seized the Honda City and a mobile phone from his possession as part of the investigation.

Authorities said several others believed to be part of the racing group managed to flee the spot.

Investigators suspect social media coordination and informal racing networks are contributing to the rise in such late-night gatherings across the city's IT corridor.

The roads around Knowledge City, Raidurgam, Financial District and stretches near the Outer Ring Road have increasingly become racing hotspots due to wide roads, lighter night traffic and easy connectivity.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. Officials are examining CCTV footage and digital evidence to identify others allegedly involved in the racing activities.

Police are expected to invoke sections related to rash driving, endangering public safety, obstruction of public servants and unlawful vehicle modifications under the Motor Vehicles Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Meanwhile, in a separate weekend enforcement drive, Hyderabad Traffic Police charged 294 motorists for drunk driving during special late-night checks across multiple junctions under the commissionerate limits.

According to police data, 244 offenders recorded BAC levels between 36 mg/100 ml and 200 mg/100 ml, 30 recorded levels between 201 mg/100 ml and 300 mg/100 ml, while 20 motorists registered BAC levels between 301 mg/100 ml and 550 mg/100 ml.

Hyderabad Traffic Police said all offenders charged during the special drive will be produced before the court for further legal proceedings.