19-Year-Old Arrested For Raping Minor In Uttarakhand: Cops

A youth was arrested on Thursday for allegedly luring and raping a minor girl here, police said.

A case was registered against the accused, identified as Anil Kumar Pal (19), under sections 65(1)/137(2)/190 of Indian Penal Code and 3/4 of the POCSO Act based on the complaint filed by the victim's father, who lives in Patel Nagar area, they said.

The accused was arrested based on information received from an informer, police said.

Pal, a resident of Mirganj area in Uttar Pradesh's ​​Bareilly district, was currently living in Railway Down Colony in Dehradun, they said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)