18-Year-Old Arrested In UP For Allegedly Raping Minor, Sharing Video Online

Police have registered a case and taken the accused into custody.

The police here today arrested an 18-year-old for allegedly raping a minor girl and posting a video of the act online, officials said.

The 15-year-old girl has been sent to a government hospital for medical examination, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajendra Kumar Gautam said.

On the complaint of the girl's father, the accused was taken into custody and a case registered.

Quoting the victim, SHO of the local police station said that according to the complaint, the incident took place in August when the accused made an obscene video with the girl, threatened to post it on social media and raped her several times later.

"The girl said when she stopped listening to the accused, he circulated the video online," the SHO said.