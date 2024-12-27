Advertisement
17-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Dies By Suicide Over Scolding By Father In Ghaziabad

Her father had reportedly scolded her for sleeping in the afternoon instead of studying. Angered by this, she hanged herself from the ceiling fan with a stole, the ACP said.

The body was sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway. (Representational)
Ghaziabad:

A 17-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide after getting scolded by her father here Friday, police said.

Kajal Singh was a student of Class 12, ACP Indrapuram Swantra Kumar Singh said.

Her father had reportedly scolded her for sleeping in the afternoon instead of studying. Angered by this, she hanged herself from the ceiling fan with a stole, the ACP said.

When Jaiveer Singh saw his daughter hanging, he rushed her to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared her dead on arrival, ACP said.

The body was sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, ACP added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.