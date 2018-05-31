17-Year-Old Flashes Teacher After Climbing Up Her Bungalow In Nashik The teacher was writing something in her house when the alleged incident took place. She filed a complaint with the police later.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT The police booked the minor under section 354 of the IPC. (Representational) Mumbai: A 17-year-old boy was detained by the police at Ambad in Nashik city after he allegedly flashed a school teacher who lived near his house. The police said the boy allegedly climbed to the window of the bungalow where the teacher stays and made the obscene gesture.



The incident took place at Ganesh Colony area in Nashik on Monday, a police official said.



"The boy, who lives in the same locality as the teacher, climbed on to the window of the bungalow, where she stays, and then flashed at her," the official said.



The teacher was writing something in her house when the alleged incident took place. She filed a complaint with the police later.



The police booked the minor under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code.



According to police, the accused had tried to molest the victim in the past as well.



The minor was given a warning and later allowed to go. A probe into the case is on.



in March, a 41-year-old railway guard was arrested for allegedly flashing a college student at Ghansoli station in Navi Mumbai.



The accused, AK Singh, had surrendered before the Government Railway Police (GRP) at the Vashi Railway Police Station after which he was placed under arrest.



AK Singh, who was on duty at Ghansoli, allegedly exposed himself indecently to the college student as she was walking on the platform.



With inputs from PTI



