Teen Fighting Cancer Scores 97.75% In Class 12, Wants To Be A Doctor

A 17-year-old girl, suffering from cancer, has scored 97.75 per cent in her ISC class 12 examinations this year. Pramita Tiwari, who hails from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, was diagnosed with Acute Minor Leukemia in August last year.

Pramita told news agency ANI that the condition hampered her preparation for the exams. She would often get sick and require frequent hospital visits.

“I didn't have a consistent schedule due to my untimely sickness & hospital visits. When I could study, I studied with full concentration,” she was quoted as saying.

Pramita added that she wants to become a doctor.

A student of Seth MR Jaipuria School, Pramita experienced fatigue and backache while she attended online classes. When medicines did not help, Ms Tiwari underwent some medical tests, and it was then she and her family learnt about her condition, reported The Times of India.

Pramita was admitted to a hospital in Lucknow and later received chemotherapy after being referred to a multi-speciality hospital in Gurugram. While being treated, Ms Tiwari gave her first and second term exams in Gurugram. Her school's principal sought special permission from the Council for the India School Certificate (CISC) board to allot her a centre in Gurugram for the ISC exams, the report added.

“I took my textbooks and studies whenever I felt fit with the motivation to appear and excel in examinations. I never forced myself to study, but while studying I paid full attention and concentrated on the topics,” Pramita was quoted as saying.

She had a bone marrow transplant in January this year. “The disease is now under control, but according to doctors, it will take about five years for full recovery,” said Pramita's father.